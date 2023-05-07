Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $9.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.15 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.80% and a negative return on equity of 34.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share.

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Up 10.6 %

Shares of KYMR opened at $29.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.49. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $39.85.

Insider Activity at Kymera Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $42,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,608. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,514,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,877 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,224,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,481 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,225,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,514,000 after acquiring an additional 530,935 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,204,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,767,000 after acquiring an additional 376,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,542,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KYMR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

