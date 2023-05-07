Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $9.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.15 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.80% and a negative return on equity of 34.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share.
Kymera Therapeutics Trading Up 10.6 %
Shares of KYMR opened at $29.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.49. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $39.85.
In related news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $42,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,608. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of brokerages recently commented on KYMR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.
