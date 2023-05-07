Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.45-$5.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23 billion-$1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion. Lantheus also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.45-5.70 EPS.

LNTH stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.06. 1,298,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,988. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.27. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $99.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -303.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 58.60%. The business had revenue of $263.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.61 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lantheus will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNTH. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Securities increased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.43.

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 82,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $5,990,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 741,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,140,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total value of $27,629.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,458,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 82,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $5,990,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 741,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,140,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,905 shares of company stock valued at $17,856,980. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Lantheus by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Lantheus by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $162,731,000 after acquiring an additional 489,203 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth $481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

