Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.45-5.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23-1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion. Lantheus also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.45-$5.70 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNTH. SVB Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.43.

Lantheus Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Lantheus stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.06. 1,298,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,988. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $47.46 and a 1-year high of $99.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 58.60% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $263.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.61 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total transaction of $27,629.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,458,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 20,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $1,493,792.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,024,309.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total value of $27,629.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,458,718.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,905 shares of company stock worth $17,856,980 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lantheus

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

See Also

