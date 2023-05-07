Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $125.65

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 125.65 ($1.57) and traded as low as GBX 101.37 ($1.27). Learning Technologies Group shares last traded at GBX 103.10 ($1.29), with a volume of 1,174,286 shares traded.

Learning Technologies Group Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 128.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 125.76. The stock has a market cap of £815.39 million, a P/E ratio of 3,436.67, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.37.

Learning Technologies Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a GBX 1.15 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Learning Technologies Group’s previous dividend of $0.45. Learning Technologies Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,333.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Learning Technologies Group

About Learning Technologies Group

In other news, insider Kath Kearney Croft bought 9,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £9,994.44 ($12,486.81). 26.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, GP Strategies, and Other segments.

