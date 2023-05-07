LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Northland Securities

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Northland Securities from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TREE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on LendingTree in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on LendingTree from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on LendingTree from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LendingTree presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.75.

LendingTree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.24. LendingTree has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $78.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Institutional Trading of LendingTree

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $202.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.13 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 16.17% and a negative net margin of 18.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LendingTree will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 14.6% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp bought a new stake in LendingTree during the first quarter valued at about $256,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in LendingTree by 1,485.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in LendingTree during the first quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in LendingTree during the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment refers to purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

