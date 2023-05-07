LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Northland Securities

Posted by on May 7th, 2023

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREEGet Rating) had its price target reduced by Northland Securities from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TREE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on LendingTree in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on LendingTree from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on LendingTree from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LendingTree presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.75.

LendingTree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.24. LendingTree has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $78.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $202.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.13 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 16.17% and a negative net margin of 18.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LendingTree will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of LendingTree

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 14.6% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp bought a new stake in LendingTree during the first quarter valued at about $256,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in LendingTree by 1,485.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in LendingTree during the first quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in LendingTree during the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment refers to purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE)

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.