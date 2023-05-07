Litecoin (LTC) Price Reaches $84.60 on Top Exchanges

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Litecoin has a market cap of $6.17 billion and $334.21 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for $84.60 or 0.00292422 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000267 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00012079 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000696 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000646 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,870,277 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.

