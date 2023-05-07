LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. Plans Dividend of $1.24 (OTCMKTS:LMPX)

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMPX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.24 per share on Monday, May 8th. This represents a yield of 227.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th.

LMP Automotive Price Performance

Shares of LMP Automotive stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average of $6.06. LMP Automotive has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $9.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LMP Automotive stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMPX – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.24% of LMP Automotive worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

LMP Automotive Company Profile

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

