Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Acquires 5,100 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,285,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,864,671,000 after buying an additional 834,436 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,055,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,105,621,000 after buying an additional 1,497,877 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,092,250,000 after buying an additional 7,126,475 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 39,900,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,457,000 after buying an additional 1,073,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,541,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,479,000 after buying an additional 616,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KIM has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.08.

Insider Activity

Kimco Realty Stock Up 2.0 %

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $199,341.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 212,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,176.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.38, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.44. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $24.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 383.35%.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

