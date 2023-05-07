Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Buys 4,500 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INVH. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $34.39 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $40.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.33, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.60 and its 200-day moving average is $31.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $579.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.68 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 17.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INVH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.72.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

