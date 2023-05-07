Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Purchases 4,700 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 807,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,067,000 after acquiring an additional 246,411 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.23.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:MPW opened at $8.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.15. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 232.00%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

