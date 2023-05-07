Lumi Credits Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3,046.71 (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. During the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar. Lumi Credits has a market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and $3,046.71 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lumi Credits token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits’ genesis date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

