MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.52-$0.56 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.00 million-$150.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.38 million. MACOM Technology Solutions also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.52-0.56 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Northland Securities lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Craig Hallum cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ MTSI traded up $1.57 on Friday, reaching $56.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,101,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,009. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.01 and its 200 day moving average is $65.39. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $76.56.

Insider Transactions at MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.48 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 6,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $437,779.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,984.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $223,990.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,785.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Kober sold 6,606 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $437,779.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,984.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,395 shares of company stock worth $9,609,820 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,204,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,545,000 after acquiring an additional 408,017 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,739,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,798 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,822,000 after purchasing an additional 84,293 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,563,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,621,000 after buying an additional 52,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,928,000 after buying an additional 30,217 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.