MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.52-0.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $145-150 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.78 million. MACOM Technology Solutions also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.52-$0.56 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.40.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $56.42 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 7.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.39.

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 46.70%. The company had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.48 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 40,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $2,808,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,583 shares in the company, valued at $13,731,882.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $1,989,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,939,652.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $2,808,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,731,882.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,395 shares of company stock valued at $9,609,820 over the last ninety days. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 69.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

