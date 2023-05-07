Madison Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $14,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Linde by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,682,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE LIN opened at $366.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $179.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $354.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.00. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $373.58.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC increased their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,091,669.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,017 shares of company stock worth $23,775,561 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Further Reading

