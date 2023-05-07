Madison Asset Management LLC Has $10.45 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,004 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 14,573 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Sycomore Asset Management grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $108.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The company has a market capitalization of $121.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.94 and its 200 day moving average is $120.55.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Westpark Capital began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.96.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

