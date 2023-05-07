Madison Asset Management LLC Has $19.48 Million Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $19,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,859,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,703,000 after acquiring an additional 283,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,836,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,150,000 after buying an additional 83,362 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $513,164,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,244,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,647,000 after buying an additional 231,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,351,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,314,000 after buying an additional 223,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the sale, the president now owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,078,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $124.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $137.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.27.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTWO. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

