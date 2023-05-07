Madison Asset Management LLC Has $6.21 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,775,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,815,000 after buying an additional 38,901 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $762.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $837.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $791.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $757.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $23.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $849.38.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,599,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,599,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.88, for a total value of $593,237.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,326,992.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,295 shares of company stock valued at $25,023,670 over the last ninety days. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

