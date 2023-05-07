Madison Asset Management LLC Has $6.21 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGNGet Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,775,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,815,000 after buying an additional 38,901 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $762.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $837.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $791.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $757.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $23.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $849.38.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,599,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,599,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.88, for a total value of $593,237.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,326,992.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,295 shares of company stock valued at $25,023,670 over the last ninety days. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

