Madison Asset Management LLC Has $6.62 Million Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $6,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,553.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,910 shares of company stock valued at $38,640,777. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $675.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.48 and a 1-year high of $709.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $672.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $619.45.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $704.88.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

