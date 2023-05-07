Madison Asset Management LLC Invests $26.34 Million in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 207,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,344,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ferguson in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Ferguson by 40.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ferguson by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Ferguson by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of FERG opened at $139.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.25. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $99.16 and a 12-month high of $149.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 45.56% and a net margin of 6.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on FERG shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £114 ($142.43) to £128 ($159.92) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,448.82.

Ferguson Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.