Madison Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 132,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $7,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Encompass Health from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Encompass Health from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Encompass Health Trading Down 0.7 %

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $1,087,658.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,235.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $62.46 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $67.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.