Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 10,048 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 248,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,048 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $24,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Mosaic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $99.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.02 and a 200-day moving average of $98.29. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $104.39.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.