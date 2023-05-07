Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 2,807 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,086 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.91% of Armstrong World Industries worth $28,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 32.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AWI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.63.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of AWI stock opened at $67.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.47 and a 12-month high of $94.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.53 and a 200-day moving average of $73.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.86 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.82%.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.