Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 779 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Trading Up 3.9 %

SCHW opened at $49.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $88.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and have sold 426,866 shares worth $34,245,329. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.21.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.