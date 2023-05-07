Madison Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $436,000. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,826,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,532,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $414.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $308.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $405.34 and a 200 day moving average of $398.98. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $434.03.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

