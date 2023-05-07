Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.26 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 9.00%. Madison Square Garden Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE MSGS opened at $206.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.69 and a beta of 0.90. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 1-year low of $136.61 and a 1-year high of $209.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.31.

In related news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.82, for a total transaction of $64,954.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSGS. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 15.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 76.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 3,144.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The company’s other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

