Madison Wealth Management Purchases 2,617 Shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

Posted by on May 7th, 2023

Madison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCPGet Rating) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management owned about 0.19% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSCP. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,838,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 224.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 300,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,602,000 after purchasing an additional 207,572 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 89,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,037,000. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF stock opened at $46.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.12 and its 200 day moving average is $45.93. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a one year low of $44.86 and a one year high of $47.32.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.