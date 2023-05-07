Madison Wealth Management Purchases 2,617 Shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

Madison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management owned about 0.19% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSCP. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,838,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 224.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 300,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,602,000 after purchasing an additional 207,572 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 89,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,037,000. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF stock opened at $46.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.12 and its 200 day moving average is $45.93. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a one year low of $44.86 and a one year high of $47.32.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

