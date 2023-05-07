Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.78. Magellan Midstream Partners also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.95-$4.95 EPS.

Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $54.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.73. Magellan Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $44.79 and a fifty-two week high of $60.55.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 57.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $1.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.04%.

MMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.36.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 4,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,159 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

