Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.95-$4.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.84. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Magellan Midstream Partners also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.95 EPS.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MMP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.46. 1,181,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,039. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Magellan Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $44.79 and a fifty-two week high of $60.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.25). Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 57.36%. The firm had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.67 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $1.0475 dividend. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.04%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMP. Raymond James downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magellan Midstream Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 100,697.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,811,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,551,259,000 after acquiring an additional 50,761,361 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,951,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,064,000 after buying an additional 106,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,358,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,820,000 after buying an additional 16,875 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,697,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,343,000 after buying an additional 246,037 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,695,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,279,000 after buying an additional 269,907 shares during the period. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

