Magic Internet Money (MIM) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $103.50 Million

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 7th. One Magic Internet Money coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Magic Internet Money has a total market cap of $103.50 million and approximately $582,981.22 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Magic Internet Money

Magic Internet Money’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 698,964,077 coins and its circulating supply is 103,827,108 coins. The official message board for Magic Internet Money is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Magic Internet Money’s official website is abracadabra.money.

Magic Internet Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

