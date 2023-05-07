MAGIC (MAGIC) Price Hits $1.03 on Major Exchanges

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. MAGIC has a total market capitalization of $220.34 million and approximately $37.86 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAGIC token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00003549 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MAGIC has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MAGIC Token Profile

MAGIC’s genesis date was September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,480,811 tokens. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. MAGIC’s official website is www.treasure.lol. MAGIC’s official message board is medium.com/@treasure_dao.

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions ()

Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:

Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

Buying and Selling MAGIC

