Magna International Inc. (MGA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 18th

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Magna International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Magna International has a dividend payout ratio of 30.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Magna International to earn $6.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

Shares of MGA opened at $53.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.14. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $68.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.96.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magna International will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

MGA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Magna International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Magna International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magna International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in shares of Magna International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 19,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the first quarter valued at approximately $574,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 549.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,036,000. 59.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

