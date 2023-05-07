MagnetGold (MTG) Trading 3.6% Higher This Week

MagnetGold (MTG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. MagnetGold has a market cap of $86.44 million and $11,652.47 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MagnetGold token can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001106 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MagnetGold has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MagnetGold

MagnetGold was first traded on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

