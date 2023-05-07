Mammoth Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $14.72 Million (MMT)

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. One Mammoth coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mammoth has a market cap of $14.72 million and approximately $11,147.54 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mammoth has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007218 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00025559 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019506 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018030 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,926.47 or 0.99975594 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Mammoth Profile

MMT is a coin. It was first traded on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mammoth’s official website is mmtchain.io. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mammoth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00210353 USD and is up 5.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $10,923.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mammoth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mammoth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

