Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Mastech Digital Trading Down 0.6 %

Mastech Digital stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.73.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.

