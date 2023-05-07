Maxim Group Increases Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $400.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Maxim Group from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

VRTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $299.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $352.59.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

VRTX stock opened at $348.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $314.56 and a 200-day moving average of $307.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $233.01 and a fifty-two week high of $354.46.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $399,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,005,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $399,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,005,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $82,222.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,765 shares in the company, valued at $19,663,077.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,088 shares of company stock valued at $21,639,520 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after buying an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

