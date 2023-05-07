McBride (LON:MCB) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.70

Shares of McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.70 ($0.31) and traded as high as GBX 33.50 ($0.42). McBride shares last traded at GBX 32 ($0.40), with a volume of 52,299 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 30 ($0.37) price objective on shares of McBride in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

McBride Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £55.70 million, a P/E ratio of -200.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 475.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 28.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

About McBride

In related news, insider Mark Strickland bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,690 ($33.61) per share, with a total value of £1,345,000 ($1,680,409.80). 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, rest of Europe, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Liquids, Powders, Unit dosing, Aerosols, and Asia Pacific.

