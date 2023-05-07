Mdex (MDX) Achieves Market Cap of $71.90 Million

Mdex (MDX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. During the last week, Mdex has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $71.90 million and $3.43 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mdex token can now be purchased for $0.0757 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Mdex

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,246,937 tokens. The official message board for Mdex is medium.com/@mdexofficial. The official website for Mdex is mdex.co. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mdex

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex (MDX) is a DEX platform operating on the HECO and BSC blockchains. It combines a custom-built exchange, AMM, mixed mining, and fund pools to enable secure crypto exchange and ROIs. It aims to create a high-performance Defi ecology, serving as a fund pool with various functions. MDX is the native token used for fees, governance, and liquidity pool staking. This page refers to the BSC version.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

