Meritage Homes’ (MTH) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated their market perform rating on shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MTH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.14.

Meritage Homes Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of MTH stock opened at $126.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.58. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $130.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.89.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meritage Homes

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $594,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $594,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $88,588.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,688.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,083 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,071 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meritage Homes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,473,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 252.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,054,000 after acquiring an additional 350,204 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,488,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,752,000. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corp. engages in the design and construction of single family attached and detached homes. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment acquires and develops lands, constructs homes, markets and sells those homes, and provides warranty and customer services.

See Also

