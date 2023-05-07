MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Raises Dividend to $0.52 Per Share

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

MetLife has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. MetLife has a dividend payout ratio of 22.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MetLife to earn $9.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:MET opened at $54.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.35. MetLife has a 52-week low of $52.83 and a 52-week high of $77.36.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetLife

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 48.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 26.4% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MET. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.