Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Price Target Cut to $1,525.00

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.02% from the company’s previous close.

MTD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,460.00.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $50.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,424.99. 237,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,718. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $1,065.55 and a 12 month high of $1,615.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,496.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1,464.24. The stock has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $0.08. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 5,372.85% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 44 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total transaction of $730,287.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,769.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total transaction of $730,287.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,769.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,433.61, for a total value of $14,336,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,786.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,022 shares of company stock worth $26,391,416 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 33.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 13,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,853,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 83.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

