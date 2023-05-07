MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.05-5.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $815-835 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $829.74 million. MGP Ingredients also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.05-$5.20 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MGPI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MGP Ingredients from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

MGP Ingredients Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $101.36 on Friday. MGP Ingredients has a 1 year low of $89.01 and a 1 year high of $125.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $201.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.43 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. MGP Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 10.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 5,431 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $499,597.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,273,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,102,285.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,607. Company insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MGP Ingredients

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 76.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 22.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

