MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.05-$5.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $815.00 million-$835.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $829.73 million. MGP Ingredients also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.05-5.20 EPS.

MGPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on MGP Ingredients from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

MGP Ingredients stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.36. 129,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,016. MGP Ingredients has a twelve month low of $89.01 and a twelve month high of $125.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 4.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.89.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $201.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MGP Ingredients will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 10.41%.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $199,987.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 165,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,393,395.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 28,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,607 in the last three months. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the second quarter worth $245,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth $234,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the second quarter worth $228,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

