Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th.

Mid Penn Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years. Mid Penn Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 22.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mid Penn Bancorp to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

Mid Penn Bancorp Trading Up 5.5 %

Mid Penn Bancorp stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average is $29.57. The company has a market cap of $319.87 million, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid Penn Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid Penn Bancorp

In related news, Director John E. Noone bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.40 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,540. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,993 shares of company stock valued at $55,062. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPB. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 579.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 260.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. Its services include banking, financing, and planning to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA.

See Also

