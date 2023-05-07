Midas Price Tops $1.38 on Major Exchanges (MIDAS)

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Midas has a total market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $3,283.94 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Midas has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Midas token can currently be bought for about $1.38 or 0.00004775 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Midas Profile

Midas (CRYPTO:MIDAS) is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. The official message board for Midas is blog.midas.investments. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Midas’ official website is midas.investments.

Buying and Selling Midas

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 1.38155238 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $3,283.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

