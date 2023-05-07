MOBOX Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.12 Million (MBOX)

MOBOX (MBOX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 7th. During the last week, MOBOX has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. One MOBOX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001574 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MOBOX has a market cap of $87.05 million and $4.12 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MOBOX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MOBOX Profile

MOBOX was first traded on April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 369,987,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,531,231 tokens. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. The official message board for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. The official website for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/#. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX is a community-driven platform empowering users by rewarding them for their engagement and enjoyment. By using innovative tokenomics, utilizing finance and games. Whilst also combining the best of DeFi and NFTs to create a truly unique and everlasting FREE TO PLAY, PLAY TO EARN ECOSYSTEM.

MBOX Token hodlers have the right to submit and vote on proposals. Hodlers will be able to manage the success of the platform such as games to develop and integrate, unique functions, events, development and more.”

MOBOX Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBOX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOBOX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MOBOX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MOBOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MOBOX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.