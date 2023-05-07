Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Acquires 550 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMBA. CWM LLC raised its stake in Ambarella by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ambarella by 609.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ambarella by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital cut Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Imperial Capital raised shares of Ambarella from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.02.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total transaction of $254,457.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,421.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Ambarella news, CFO Brian C. White sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $100,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,644. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher Day sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $254,457.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,421.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,186 shares of company stock valued at $4,298,470 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $66.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.45. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $49.02 and a one year high of $99.86.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $83.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.04 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 8.84% and a negative net margin of 19.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development of low-power system-on-a-chip, or SoC, semiconductors and software for edge artificial intelligence, or AI, applications. Its products include video security, advanced driver assistance (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver or cabin monitoring, autonomous driving, and other robotics applications.

