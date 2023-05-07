Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Ameresco accounts for 1.9% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.40% of Ameresco worth $11,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Ameresco by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Ameresco by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Ameresco by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMRC stock opened at $43.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.62 and a 12-month high of $76.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.19.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Ameresco had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $271.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Ameresco’s quarterly revenue was down 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMRC shares. Roth Capital raised Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ameresco from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price objective on Ameresco from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Ameresco from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

