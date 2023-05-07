Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Grows Position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 879,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Energy Recovery makes up about 2.9% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 1.57% of Energy Recovery worth $18,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Energy Recovery by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 42,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ERII opened at $24.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.19. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $26.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 142.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Energy Recovery ( NASDAQ:ERII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

ERII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Energy Recovery from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 868,352 shares in the company, valued at $20,406,272. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,533 shares of company stock worth $436,767. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water and Emerging Technologies segment. The Water segment deals with the development, sales, and support of the PX, Turbochargers and pumps used in seawater desalination and industrial wastewater activities.

