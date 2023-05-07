Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Has $19.29 Million Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Balchem accounts for 3.1% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Balchem were worth $19,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Balchem by 7.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,862,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,545,000 after purchasing an additional 261,534 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Balchem by 58.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 345,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,949,000 after purchasing an additional 127,686 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Balchem by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,900,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,802,000 after purchasing an additional 83,220 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Balchem by 32.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 259,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,501,000 after purchasing an additional 63,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Balchem by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,046,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,057,000 after acquiring an additional 41,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Balchem

In other Balchem news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $299,828.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,072.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total value of $381,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,335.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $299,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at $707,072.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Price Performance

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $128.46 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $143.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). Balchem had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $232.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Balchem in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Balchem from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

About Balchem

(Get Rating)

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.