Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Has $30.57 Million Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,550 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. ANSYS makes up 5.0% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $30,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 927.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.92.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $301.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.08. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $194.23 and a one year high of $333.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.13.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,182. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

